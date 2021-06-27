Grin (GRIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.25 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Grin has a market cap of $18.87 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,875,780 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

