Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 43.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $248.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

