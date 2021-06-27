Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $243.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.25 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.