Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,902 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 55,154 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,676,806 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $129,318,000 after buying an additional 681,908 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,462 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

