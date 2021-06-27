Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.