Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,638 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,638 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after acquiring an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

