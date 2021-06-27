Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,403 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,632 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $13,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.59 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.