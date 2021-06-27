Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $204.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.26 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.