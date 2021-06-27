Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $430.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.78. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.19.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,708 shares of company stock valued at $28,068,629 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.