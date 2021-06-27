Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 119.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 359,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,793 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

