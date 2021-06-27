Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $85,756,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,150,000 after buying an additional 1,966,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

