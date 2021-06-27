Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 13,925 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

