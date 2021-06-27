Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 14,962 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 34.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

