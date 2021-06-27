Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,580 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,076 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $132.12 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

