HackenAI Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00109155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00162368 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,029.26 or 1.00136637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

