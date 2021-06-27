Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.
OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $85.79 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is currently 47.61%.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.