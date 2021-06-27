Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $85.79 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is currently 47.61%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

