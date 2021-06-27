Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Raised to C$57.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HDIUF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

