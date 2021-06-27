Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HDI. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$37.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$791.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.97. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$15.12 and a 12 month high of C$38.11.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.89%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.