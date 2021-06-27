Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €80.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.42 ($93.44).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €68.80 ($80.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of €68.92.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

