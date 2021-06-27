HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

