HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $239.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 337.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.22 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,361,141 shares of company stock valued at $314,995,933. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

