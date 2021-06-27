HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $151.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.