HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,918,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

IGV opened at $388.61 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.66.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

