HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock opened at $240.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.05 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

