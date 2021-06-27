Head to Head Analysis: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) vs. United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meridian and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.38%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Meridian has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 19.70% 25.14% 2.00% United Security Bancshares 21.44% 6.47% 0.69%

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian and United Security Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.08 $26.44 million $4.27 6.15 United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.56 $8.96 million N/A N/A

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and electronic payment and cash management services. It operates through 17 offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

