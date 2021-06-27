Head to Head Review: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Enerplus alerts:

This table compares Enerplus and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -109.61% 8.41% 3.25% Cabot Oil & Gas 19.67% 12.58% 6.15%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and Cabot Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 7 0 2.78 Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 3 0 2.07

Enerplus presently has a consensus price target of $9.09, suggesting a potential upside of 21.41%. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Cabot Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $550.34 million 3.49 -$689.29 million $0.07 107.00 Cabot Oil & Gas $1.47 billion 4.58 $200.53 million $0.43 39.12

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Cabot Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Enerplus pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 102.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enerplus has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Enerplus on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.