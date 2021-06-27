Head to Head Survey: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) versus Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CarGurus and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 15.43% 26.11% 18.95% Computer Services 19.02% 21.86% 14.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and Computer Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 5.74 $77.55 million $0.75 36.04 Computer Services $291.34 million 5.24 $55.40 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CarGurus and Computer Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 4 5 0 2.56 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.71%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Computer Services.

Risk & Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarGurus beats Computer Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

