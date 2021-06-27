Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,078 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Turmeric Acquisition were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMPMU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $311,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMPMU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

