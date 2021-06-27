Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Model N worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Model N by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Model N by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.33. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.