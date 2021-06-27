Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Stride by 117.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 97,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stride by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stride by 87.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.00.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

