Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 6,000 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Strategic Education worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after acquiring an additional 139,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $36,755,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,145,000 after acquiring an additional 59,678 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

STRA stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

