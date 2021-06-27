Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.48 Million Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 148,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYACU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

