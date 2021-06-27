HedgeTrade (HEDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $776,624.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003347 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $383.89 million and approximately $776,624.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003700 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00035096 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051622 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001459 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004728 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

