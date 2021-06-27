Helex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $665.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Helex has a market cap of $8,386.49 and $665.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helex has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00579558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036449 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

