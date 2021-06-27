Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.80 ($118.59).

HEN3 stock opened at €89.80 ($105.65) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.29. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

