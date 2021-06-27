Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce $28.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $141.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,379 shares of company stock valued at $41,120. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRTX stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

