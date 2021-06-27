Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stake Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 354.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Heska were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,318,000 after buying an additional 139,109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $224.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -264.04 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.12. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $81.98 and a 52 week high of $235.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

