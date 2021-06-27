HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $3.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $856.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.09. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

