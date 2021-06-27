Hiveterminal Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $132,711.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $132,711.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00583724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037089 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

