HomeStreet, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

HomeStreet stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $885.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HomeStreet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

