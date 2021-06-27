HOQU Market Cap Hits $345,391.81 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $345,391.81 and $750,644.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00586678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036988 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

