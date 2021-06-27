Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post sales of $56.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $54.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $230.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $238.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $240.63 million, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,747. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $782.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

