Horizon Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $64,307.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $64,307.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00107198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00160602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,237.50 or 0.99406889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

