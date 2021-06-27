HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583,749 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of HSBC worth $99,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $77,348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $6,812,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at $4,948,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

HSBC opened at $29.78 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.