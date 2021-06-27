HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom line growth. Moreover, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper revenue growth in the near term. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, its initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to support profitability. Further, the company's announcements of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help focus on Asia.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

HSBC opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

