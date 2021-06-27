Humana Inc. (HUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Humana to earn $24.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $441.71 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.94.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.