Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.08.

HBAN stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

