IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 68.60 ($0.90). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 285,315 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDOX shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IDOX to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72. The company has a market cap of £289.38 million and a PE ratio of 30.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.97.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

