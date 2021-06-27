Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 on July 15th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $9.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

NYSE:ITW opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.90. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $166.42 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

