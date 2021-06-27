Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $474.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.